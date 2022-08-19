Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joseph Higgins

Joseph Higgins, 26, of Bellshill, was attending the match against Rangers on April 17.

Along with his friends and his brother, they travelled on a supporters’ bus to the game, oblivious to the medical emergency that was just around the corner.As the 90 minute whistle was blown, Joseph felt out of sorts and went to the concourse area to steady himself but worse was to come.His mum Ruth, 55, said: “At this point he suffered a cardiac arrest – initially we were unaware of how serious the situation was, the message I received was he had fainted.“When at the hospital I don’t think I was able to process the seriousness of the situation. It is only now after he’s home it’s actually sunk in.“It's not usual to survive a cardiac arrest. However being in the right place at the right time and beside staff who had the correct training saved his life.

"As a mum, I just have no words that would even come close to expressing my gratitude to the staff who looked after Joseph - they literally saved his life.Joseph said: “It is only now that I realise just how seriously unwell I was, I have very little memory of what actually happened.”Ruth said Joseph spent 47 nights in Queen Elizabeth Hospital and Golden Jubilee Hospital, and was diagnosed with an undiagnosed hereditary heart defect.Not one to stay away from supporting his team, Joseph renewed his Celtic season ticket whilst still in hospital.She added: “He will very much look forward to being back at Hampden when they are playing there.We are just so thankful that staff were close at hand and managed to get Joseph stable and to the hospital.It would be impossible to put into words the depth of gratitude we as a family feel.

"Hopefully Joseph is well on the way to recovery and as a mum I want to express my thanks to the team for the amazing work on match day.”