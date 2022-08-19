Bid to build 128 new homes in Glasgow’s East End
Plans to build 128 new homes in the East End have been submitted.
AS Homes (Scotland) Ltd wants to construct the new development at the site between Rigby Street and Myreside Street, Carntyne.
The 2.48 hectare brownfield site includes an existing metal clad factory and a brown brick building.
Brown McFarlane occupied these buildings until recently and used them to fabricate steel.
The site was vacant until 1915 and was then used to produce and store ammunation, near the Parkhead Forge.
Plans to build 158 units on the site were approved in 2009, however, the work did not progress.