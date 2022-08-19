Bid to build 128 new homes in Glasgow’s East End

Plans to build 128 new homes in the East End have been submitted.

AS Homes (Scotland) Ltd wants to construct the new development at the site between Rigby Street and Myreside Street, Carntyne.

The 2.48 hectare brownfield site includes an existing metal clad factory and a brown brick building.

Brown McFarlane occupied these buildings until recently and used them to fabricate steel.

The proposed site in the East End.

The site was vacant until 1915 and was then used to produce and store ammunation, near the Parkhead Forge.