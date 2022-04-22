Bid to build 28 new homes for social rent in the Gorbals

28 new homes could soon be built on a derelict site in the Gorbals.

The New Gorbals Housing Association is seeking permission from Glasgow City Council to construct a block consisting of 18 flats and another 10 houses.

The development would be built on the site of the former Gorbals Health Centre on Pine Place, which it purchased from NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde.

The centre was closed in 2019 and demolished the following year, leaving the derelict site.

The site of the proposed development on Pine Place.

The proposal states: “The Pine Place development will provide new homes for social rent near the centre of Glasgow, building on the recent and continuing regeneration of the wider Gorbals area.

“To do this successfully requires making a great place; somewhere of quality and ambition that takes full advantage and cognisance of its wider context as well as local adjacencies and position.