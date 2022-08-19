Bid to convert former West End school building into apartments

Plans to convert a Victorian school building in Glasgow into new apartments have been submitted.

Glasgow-based Kelvin Properties have had their application validated to redevelop a traditional 1890s school building, which will bring 49 new homes to the city’s thriving west end.

The building, which has lain vacant for a number of years, will be converted into 24 properties including four penthouse apartments. Plans also include the development of a new L-shaped block within the grounds for 25 apartments.

In addition to living space, if approved, the proposed four-storey residential development would feature a whole host of amenities for residents, including a rooftop residents’ garden designed to create the perfect environment for outdoor dining, socialising, exercise, and wellness.

The plans for the West End development.

Residents will also benefit from children’s play areas, raised growing beds, herb gardens and several intimate “secret gardens”.

The site closed as a school in the 1980s and has been used most recently as offices. The plans, which were submitted to the Glasgow City Council last week, detail how Kelvin Properties aims to convert the former Napiershall Street Centre to apartments while retaining its architectural features.

Kelvin Properties is planning to adopt a fully green energy source to power all the apartments. Residents will be encouraged to travel more sustainably, with bicycle parking and electric vehicle charging points provided for all residents. A total of eight active EV charging stations are also included as part of the plans.

What’s more, significant measures have been taken to enhance biodiversity, including bug hotels, bird, and bat boxes, pollinating plants, and a comprehensive tree planting strategy.

Marc Taylor, director of Kelvin Properties, said: “Our plans will allow a community to flourish and reinvigorate an incredible building, while protecting the environment and boosting the local economy.

“Glasgow’s west end continues to be a welcoming and highly attractive place to live and demand for properties continues to grow. We’re very pleased to have submitted plans for the redevelopment that would restore this stunning building to its former glory and provide much-needed high-quality homes in a fantastic location. Although the building isn’t listed, we will retain its fantastic architectural features.

“We have also made sure to maximise outdoor space for the residents - we feel the rooftop space will be particularly attractive.”

Situated between Great Western Road and Maryhill Road, the site is located near some of the city’s most desirable amenities including Kelvingrove Park and University of Glasgow, and provides easy access to the city centre, motorway and two nearby Subway stations.