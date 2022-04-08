Bid to create British Indian Army memorial in Glasgow

A new British Indian Army memorial could soon be created in Glasgow.

Colourful Heritage is seeking planning permission from Glasgow City Council to create the memorial next to Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum.

The memorial would have sandstone columns and a dome, matching the museum, with memorials to represent all faiths and interactive elements for stories, pictures and videos.

According to the group, the memorial aims to highlight the diversity of those who fought alongside the British troops during the world wars.

Picture: Shutterstock

It will also promote the special link between Scotland and Force K6, the all-Muslim Punjabi regiment that escaped from Dunkirk and made its way to Scotland.