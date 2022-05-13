Bid to demolish Port Dundas building and construct 60 flats

An old Glasgow building could be demolished to make way for a new apartment complex.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Weiss Development Co Ltd has submitted proposals to Glasgow City Council, seeking permission to demolish the existing buildings at 124 Craighall Road, Port Dundas.

The current building was constructed in 1896 - with an extension added in 1991 - but is now showing signs of its age, with cracks appearing and sagging evident.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If the plans are approved, 60 flats would be constructed on the site - all part of a build to rent scheme.

A large green space would also be included at the rear of the building.