Bid to demolish Port Dundas building and construct 60 flats

Weiss Development Co Ltd has submitted proposals to Glasgow City Council, seeking permission to demolish the existing buildings at 124 Craighall Road, Port Dundas.
The current building was constructed in 1896 - with an extension added in 1991 - but is now showing signs of its age, with cracks appearing and sagging evident.
If the plans are approved, 60 flats would be constructed on the site - all part of a build to rent scheme.
Most Popular
A large green space would also be included at the rear of the building.