Bid to find missing 14-year-old girl from Shettleston

Police are trying to find a missing 14-year-old girl from Shettleston.

Alanna Clarke (14) was last seen around 10.30am on Monday on Shettleston Road.

She is described as white, 5 ft 4 in height with red/auburn hair. When last seen she was wearing a black jacket, peach jogging trousers and black trainers.

Chief Inspector Paul Douglas, local area commander for Glasgow North East, said: “Alanna’s family say that this is out of character for her to be gone for this length of time and are becoming increasingly concerned.

“Extensive enquiries are ongoing to locate Alanna and I urge anyone who has seen her since 10.30 am on Monday, 7 March or knows of her present whereabouts to contact police immediately via 101 quoting incident number 1459 of 7 March 2022.