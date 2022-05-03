Bid to find missing Peter Doherty from Govan

Police in Glasgow are trying to find a missing 53-year-old man from Govan.

Peter Doherty from Govan.

Peter Doherty was last seen about 9am on Wednesday, April 27, near to the Aldi on Paisley Road West. His current whereabouts are unknown, and friends and family are becoming increasingly concerned for him.

Peter is described as being about 5 foot 10, with short brown hair and blue eyes. His current clothing is unknown. He is known to beg for money in the Govan area.

Inspector Alyson Bolton from Govan Police station said: "Peter hasn’t been in contact with his friends or family for a number of days now and hasn’t been keeping to his normal routine which is completely out of character for him.

“We know that he has been in Paisley in the days prior to being reported missing so may have connections in this area that we are unaware of, so I would urge anyone who knows Peter or can provide information on his whereabouts to contact Police “.