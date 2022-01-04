Bid to find missing woman last seen in Toryglen

Jean Townsley, from Campbeltown, has not been seen since the afternoon of New Year’s Eve, when she was in the Toryglen area. Jean is 5ft 3 ins height with long auburn hair. It is unknown what clothing she will be in possession of, although she is known to often wear a long blue padded jacket. Inspector Paul Collins said: “Jean is well known to the community of Campbeltown, but has not been seen over the weekend. This is out of character for her and concerns are growing. She also has links to the Govanhill area of Glasgow and anyone in these or surrounding areas are asked to keep a lookout for her.”