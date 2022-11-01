Bid to get more BAME people into Glasgow council jobs

An action plan to help more black, asian and minority ethnic (BAME) people get jobs at the council is underway as they are massively under represented in the local authority.

Currently only 3.4 per cent of the council’s workforce, of more than 30,000 employees are of a BAME background, although they represent 18 per cent of the city’s population.

Labour councillor Hanif Raja put forward a motion, which was approved with an amendment calling for more to be done to boost equality among council employees.

Councillor Raja said “for too long too many politicians” of different parties have posed for photographs and made statements calling for diversity but failed to take action.

He asked how many of the 85 councillors know about their constituents’ religions and visited festivals to wish them happy Diwali, Ramadan or Eid.

Speaking at Thursday’s full council meeting Bailie Hanif asked: “Who knows racism better than myself?”

He told the meeting it took three tries for him to become a Labour councillor.

Councillor Raja said: “We need to make changes in our chambers and Scottish Parliament. We have failed to do that.”

He told the meeting there are not enough BAME people in senior positions including among teachers and police officers.

Councillor Raja’s motion calling for change was approved with an amendment put forward by SNP councillor Allan Casey. Among a number of measures it called for an Employment Equality Action Plan to be developed to help boost diversity.

It aims to set out a “target to achieve population-proportionate levels of BAME employment across the council family for the protected characteristics and other under represented groups, including senior levels, and an assessment of how this can be achieved.”

The number of BAME employees has doubled in the council between 2017 and 2021, which equates to a one per cent increase.

Councillor Casey said: “Achieving diversity in the council’s workforce is and should be an immediate priority to us all. It is not just about complying with the law but it is about us recognising and valuing each others differences and treating each other fairly.”

The council currently has a BAME employee network, which is progressing proposals to tackle inequality within the local authority.

Councillor Rashid Hussain, Labour, said: “The invisible glass ceiling must be smashed.”

Councillor Roza Salih, SNP, said: “We should be proud of the work that has been made so far to achieve equality and increase representation in the workforce. But we should do more.”