Bid to open esports centre in Maryhill warehouse

GT Omega has applied for permission from Glasgow City Council to turn the part of the warehouse on Craigmont Street into an esports venue.
It would include a large gaming arena, a product demo area and a product display area.
Glasgow-based GT Omega currently operates out of the warehouse, using it to store and distribute its gaming products, including chairs and accessories.
It hopes to use the smaller of the two warehouses as the gaming arena, where live events and online streamed events can be hosted.
A stage would also be set up where 10 competitors can go against each other.
This would be open between 8am-1am, with longer operating hours for special events.