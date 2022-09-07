Bid to save one of Glasgow’s oldest buildings from vandals

One of Glasgow’s oldest buildings which is nearing the end of a multi-million restoration needs “a lot” more fencing around it to prevent vandalism, a meeting heard.

Restoration work on the 15th century Provan Hall in Auchinlea Park is due to finish in up to six weeks.

Councillors are now considering spending locally allocated cash on work at the Easterhouse park to “complement” the restoration of the mediaeval property.

A council officer said: “The costs associated with the works at Auchinlea Park have increased significantly because of the issue of vandalism and the need to improve security around the building.

Fencing is being put up around the site to stop vandalism.

“These works were not specified in the original restoration plan and have had to be added as additional works. That is why costs have escalated.”

He told the North East Area Partnership on Friday: “We have done a lot of work in consultation with Police Scotland and with our community safety team to look at what we should be doing to make sure we are taking a secure by design approach at Auchinlea Park and Provan Hall. That has meant quite a lot of additional fencing.”

The official added: “We know we have to complete the project at Auchinlea Park and ensure Provan Hall as a new visitor attraction is safe and secure. That piece of work is essential.”

The North East Area Partnership has £37,150 left to spend this financial year from its local parks and open spaces improvement fund.

A council report presented to the partnership said funding for Auchinlea Park would be used “towards woodland management and boundary treatments to complement the restoration works to Provan Hall.”

Councillors debated whether to spend the funding on Auchinlea Park or Hogganfield Park at the meeting.

Councillor Maureen Burke, Labour, said: “Both projects are very important and going to deliver great things for our community. I think this is one of the most difficult decisions that is going to be made since I have been on the partnership.”

It was agreed once costs for Auchinlea Park were finalised, councillors would decide how much money would go towards it from the North East Partnership parks and open spaces fund.

Any cash left other would be distributed to other parks with a focus on Hogganfield.

At a previous meeting the partnership agreed £37,150 of funding for the upgrading of the play area at Blairtummock Park.