Bid to tackle fly-tipping problem in Glasgow park

Thousands of pounds have been released from council funds to remove silt and address fly-tipping issues blocking the pond in Castlemilk Park.

Last week the Linn Area Partnership agreed to fund £15,000 to the project that will tackle surface water problems in Castlemilk Park and the Cathkin Braes, caused by silt, rock and mineral particles that are larger than clay but smaller than sand.

The money will also remove blockages upstream of the culvert – a tunnel carrying a stream or open drain under a road or railway.

Chairman Councillor Paul McCabe said: “I understand that if we were to clear the silt because the fly tipping issue is the cause of this, there would be more extensive work clearing that.

Fly-tipping is an issue in a Glasgow park.

“Having that allocation of money there, gives us scope to undertake the work. I know the Friends of Castlemilk Park are passionate about it and are trying to get their own funding to support any funding Glasgow City Council can give them.”

A council officer confirmed that the project would act as a long term solution and the money would allow work to commence.

Councillor McCabe added: “The Friends of Castlemilk Park have already cleared the silt and the culverts but the root cause of the blockage is legacy fly-tipping- it is extensive.

“There are health and safety regulations about visiting the area. If this were to be done in the short term, that problem would just come back again unless we can treat the root cause of it.

“My concern is if we release this funding – specifically for this purpose – is there a time span on when this has to be spent and would funds have to be redistributed again by the council because this is all going to be part of a bigger job.”

A council officer confirmed that the money would not be restricted to be spent this financial year and that it could be carried forward.