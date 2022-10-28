By Clare Grant

The Motherwell Times and Bellshill speaker has been approached by an academic who works in Leeds who is working with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

Their combined effort will form a history project which will honour two men who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

Professor Shane Ewen, who teaches Urban History at Leeds Beckett University, is trying to trace the relatives of Assistant Firemaster Stanley McIntosh and Station Officer Joseph Calderwood.

Their deaths in January 1963 were prompted by an explosion in an area where paint and a wide variety of highly flammable substances were being stored – with deadly consequences.

Deputy Firemaster McIntosh passed away in that explosion and Station Officer Calderwood died a week later from his injuries.

The professor explained: “As we are nearing the 60th anniversary of this tragedy, we are planning to unveil a Red Plaque to commemorate their service, with the support of The Fire Fighters Charity and the Fire Brigades Union.

"Both men served in the National Fire Service during the Second World War before working as senior officers in the post-war Lanarkshire Fire Brigade.

“Stories such as these are a timely reminder of the dangers posed by unregulated workplaces as well as the bravery of firefighters who run into burning premises without a second's thought for their own safety.

“We are also working with Knowetop Primary to create resources in order to share local social histories and stories of everyday heroism via four workshops.

"It is hoped that the results of this project will eventually be donated to the Museum of Scottish Fire Heritage for archiving and future use.

"The ceremony itself will take place at 11am on Wednesday January 11.