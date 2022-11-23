Motherwell has been chosen as the site for a large-scale demonstration against austerity and the event will take place on Saturday, December 3, it has emerged.

Duchess Park

Community groups and individuals concerned at the cost of living crisis are being invited to join the march, which has been organised by embattled North Lanarkshire Trade Union Council and hopes to draw participants from all across the authority.

Commenting on the event, co-organiser John Miller said: “We need as many local organisations and individuals as we can muster to join us on the day, to support the cause of striking workers and people in North Lanarkshire who are facing a winter of obscene fuel poverty, hunger and Austerity 2.0!

“We will be meeting at the Duchess Park off Avon Street from 11am, and setting off on a march through the town centre to the Civic Centre at 11.30am.

"On arrival, we will have a static demo with speakers invited from all trade unions and community groups.

"We are looking for short, sharp contributions around three to five minutes from all organisations.”

The group is asking that details of nominated speakers be sent to its Facebook page so a running order can be drawn up.

Meanwhile it has emerged that a key part of the workforce complaining about pay and conditions may not go on strike.

I ndustrial action on the part of nurses is being paused after the Scottish Government declared it would re-open pay negotiations.

The proportion of nurses within NHS Lanarkshire who agreed to take strike action involved a unprecedented 97.3 per cent voting in favour on a 69.3 per cent turnout.

Although nurses in every health board in Scotland voted in favour of industrial action, the Yes vote was highest within board boundaries.

However the Royal College of Nursing General Secretary and Chief Executive Pat Cullen said: "The Scottish Government is taking the right approach - getting back to the table and seeing how this action could be averted.

" With NHS pay talks reopening, we will not be announcing strike action until they are concluded.

