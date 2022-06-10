Big day for Carluke Gala Queen Elect Alea Fowler

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alea Fowler will be crowned Carluke Gala Queen on Saturday and she can't wait for the big day.

But she’s preparing for an even bigger date on her calendar this Saturday, when she’ll be crowned Queen at Carluke Gala Day by Mairi McMinn.

It’s been a long wait since Alea was picked in October, a day her mum Leanne is still trying to live down!

She explained: “She’d asked me to fill out the form so that her name could go in the hat but I told her she’d never get picked as I didn’t want her to get her hopes up.

Alea will be crowned by Mairi McMinn, here with the gala court.

“I didn’t even know when they were doing the selection so when I got the call I was really shocked – and felt really bad about telling her she wouldn’t get picked!”

It’s been a busy few months for Alea, her parents Leanne and Kevin and wee brother Jack (7), one in which they have all become experts in making paper flowers!

Leanne said: “We’ve done a lot of fundraising for the gala, attending a disco, race night and collecting at Tesco.

“Since February, we’ve also been busy working on her theme for the decorated house – the Disney movie Encanto. None of us knew how to make a paper flower before but we’re experts now!”

Of course, there was a dress to find too.

Leanne said: “She tried on quite a few but she fell in love with one in the second shop – with a wee diamante cape. I think she wants to be a superhero as well as gala queen! Anytime she has it on, she doesn’t want to take it off.”

Alea won’t have to this Saturday when she is driven along the procession route, leaving Sandy Road at 11am for her crowning in Market Square at noon.

Jack will be walking in the procession as a P1 pupil at Crawforddyke and Alea’s parents and extended family, including gran and grandpa Anne and Daniel, nonna and granda Lorna and Alistair and nana and papa Liz and David will all be there to enjoy it – and the family party after.

Alea, who is a member of Dynamic Gymnastics in Motherwell and Law and District Athletics Club, is looking forward to the big day.

She said: “I’m really looking forward to the procession and crowning – I can’t wait!”

It’ll be a very proud day for her parents too.