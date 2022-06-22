Big day for Fleming Queen Kelsie ... and her gran

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Perfectly poised, Kelsie awaits her young pages before heading to the stage.

It seemed like everyone in Biggar and the surrounding area wanted to take part, following two years in which events had to be held virtually – due to the pandemic.

There were no such concerns this year and all of the usual in-person events were back on the programme, which is jointly organised by the Cornets Club and Gala Day committee.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A wide range of events kicked off on Monday with the children’s disco and Gala Day quiz, followed on Tuesday with the Gala Court Dress Parade, Slippy Slide and Pet Show.

Heralding the arrival of the queen-elect for the 2022 crowning ceremony.

On Wednesday, the Junior Rideout was staged with a tree planting and the ever-popular duck race, followed on Thursday by the Young Pavement Artists contest, Scooter Races and Mini Marathon (Gloves Race) and Friday with the Ancestors Walk.

All of it, of course, led up to the big day itself on Saturday when a colourful cast of characters took to the procession route.

Participants had pulled out all the stops to catch the judges’ eyes. (For the procession, see pages 16 and 17)

The court then took centre stage for the crowning of queen-elect Kelsie Brotherstone, which proved to be an extra-special occasion – as she was crowned by her gran, Margaret.

It's a big task but the crown bearer carried out his role perfectly.

Faye Corrigan, gala day committee chairwoman, said: “Margaret had been chosen to crown the queen two years ago but it never happened because of the pandemic.

“From all the girls in Biggar who put their name in the hat to be queen, it was just a complete coincidence that Kelsie was chosen.”

It made the crowning ceremony, in which all the girls and boys played their roles to perfection, more special.

Winners: Pavement artist – Logan Plenderleith;Duck Race – Joan Urquhart; Glove Race – Fraser Simpson; Junior Glove – Will Sutherland; Best Decorated Shop – Brownlies; Best Decorated House – Freya Laurie (Friends); Best Decorated Float – Where’s ma gas pipe; Overall Float – Blackmount Primary; Pageant – The Golden Oldies; Best Overall Pageant – Working from Home.

Pretty in pink, the girls wait to be escorted to the stage for the crowning. All pics: Nigel Pacey

Crowning moment was a special occasion not only for Kelsie but for her gran Margaret too.

A beautiful moment for both gran and queen is captured perfectly.