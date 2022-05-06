Big thank you from Marie Curie's South Lanarkshire team

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A huge thank you has been issued to everyone in South Lanarkshire who supported the appeal.

The charity’s fundraising appeal, which is held every March, calls on people to donate and wear one of the charity’s iconic daffodil pins to help fund vital care and support for people living with a terminal illness.

To mark the launch of this year’s appeal, Marie Curie created a daffodil artwork made of 4129 LED tea lights – representing the number of people Marie Curie looked after across its nine hospices and in private homes per month last year.

Collections held in Lanark, East Kilbride, Hamilton and Larkhall raised over £13,000 with all funds going towards enabling Marie Curie to care for more people living with a terminal illness, and their families.

Angela McCormack, Marie Curie community fundraiser in Lanarkshire, said: “We were forced to cancel our public collections for the past two years due to the pandemic so we are even more grateful for the amazing support from shoppers, members of the public and volunteers across Lanarkshire this year.

“Their generosity means we raised a fantastic amount for this year’s Great Daffodil Appeal. Too many people don’t get the care and support they need at the end of their lives, but together we can change that.”