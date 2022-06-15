Billie Eilish orders ‘biggest takeaway order ever’ from Glasgow restaurant

A Glasgow restaurant was given its ‘biggest takeaway order ever’ - from Billie Eilish.

Buck’s Bar, which has restaurants throughout Glasgow, posted on social media that it had been given a £1000 takeaway order, to be delivered to the OVO Hydro.

The American singer-songwriter performed at the Glasgow venue last night, with some dedicated fans queueing hours before the sold-out show opened.

Buck’s Bar posted on instagram: “@billieeilish knows how to look after her crew 🤘🏽£1000 💰 takeaway order packed up and off to the @ovohydro for all her hard working team.

Billie Eilish performed in Glasgow.

“Well done to the team at Buck’s Bar WRS for supplying the goods and looking after Billies crew over the last few days🤘🏽 what a bunch of legends 🖤”

The restaurant, popular for its fried chicken, waffles and burgers, has three spots in the city - Southside, Trongate and West Regent Street, with the latter receiving the order.