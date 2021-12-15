Bishopbriggs author wins award for inspiring children with dyslexia

Paul with Amy Callaghan MP

Paul McNeill has been recognised for his Outstanding Contribution to Education for Dyslexia at the Potential Unlock Awards 2021.

Paul recently published the book Mission Dyslexia with his wife Julie McNeill and illustrator and artist Rossie Stone, who also has dyslexia.

East Dunbartonshire MP Amy Callaghan, met up with Paul recently to congratulate him on winning the award.

The local MP said she was “inspired” by the example set by Paul, who has drawn on his own experiences of growing up with dyslexia to inform the book.

Around one in 10 people have dyslexia which is a recognised disability under the Equality Act.

Although dyslexia has no impact on a person’s intelligence, it does pose communication challenges, such as impacting a person’s ability to read and write.

Commenting, Amy Callaghan MP said: “Paul and Julie should be really proud of their achievement.

"It’s hard enough managing a disability – so I’m inspired to see someone draw on those experiences to support other people.

“That’s exactly what Paul has done by giving families and teachers an invaluable resource to support kids with dyslexia.

"The book has great images, a chatty style, and it oozes with positivity. And superheroes. It’s brilliant.

“I wanted to take the opportunity to congratulate Paul in person, and I’ve also put down a motion in Westminster to shout about his success.”

Reviewing the book, Cathy Magee, Chief Executive of Dyslexia Scotland, said: “In a well-presented workbook format, Mission Dyslexia combines inspiring messages about the strengths of dyslexia with opportunities for children to identify their own superpowers to defeat dyslexia challenges.