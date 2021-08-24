Black belts are keeping it in the family

All the family began training in the Korean martial art of Tae Kwon-Do under 6 th Degree Black Belt Instructor, Master Stephen Dooley, in 2016 at Glasgow South Tae Kwon-Do.
The family have trained consistently and regularly since they joined, including participating in online and outdoor classes throughout lockdown before live classes started
back in July.
The youngest of the family, Jonathan, achieved his First Degree Black Belt after successfully passing his grading in June, joining his dad, Edward, and his sisters Esther and Rachel as the latest member of the family to gain this promotion.
Edward, Esther and Rachel passed their grading last October during a brief window in the Covid restrictions.
Jonathan also won a silver medal in the recent TAGB Scotland Closed Championships in Edinburgh.
Glasgow South Tae Kwon-Do offer Tae Kwon-Do classes that cover Giffnock and surrounding areas and can be contacted by emailing [email protected]