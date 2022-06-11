Blackwood nurse retires after 37 years' service

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carol, from Blackwood, retired on May 4 after a whopping 37 years’ service.

Christina Coulombe, head of infection prevention and control, said: “Carol has been an invaluable member of the team since she joined in 2001. She has a wealth of knowledge which she has passed onto her colleagues. Carol will be sorely missed and we all wish her well in her retirement.”

Carol began her nursing career in 1985 where she trained at Glasgow’s Victoria Infirmary Hospital. Back then, students learned through a modular training programme where she would spend time in other hospitals in the area which had specialised departments.

She was appointed to the role of ophthalmic nurse in 1988 based in ward nine at Stonehouse Hospital, where she rotated between ward, theatre and out-patients.

After a few years, Carol’s role in theatre became permanent. Her management skills and expertise were greatly appreciated by doctors and nurses who called upon her to resolve issues.

When Stonehouse Hospital closed to acute services in 2001, Carol was transferred to Hairmyres where she returned to general theatre recovery. During this time, an opportunity arose for her to become an infection control nurse.