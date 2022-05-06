Blue Monday brings cheer to Bishopbriggs children's charity

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The retailer supported 60 local charities and community projects across the UK with a total of £300,000.

Working with Heart and Smooth radio stations, the focus was on charities and groups who provide food and support young people, including school breakfast clubs, local food banks, or charities supporting young people to manage mental health.

Sunshine Wishes aim is to fulfil dreams for sick and terminally ill children, children with learning disabilities and kids who are underprivileged.

The group aids families by delivering food and essential supplies for those most in need.

With the funding from Tesco, the charity were able to provide 100 care packages, which will go to support 150 adults and 350 children.

The packages include healthy nutritious food such as pasta, dried food, nappies, baby milk, fresh vegetables and hygiene products, along with fuel top-ups to support families who need these provisions.

Linda Ford, chair of Sunshine Wishes, said: “This vital donation will allow us to continue to support many families who are struggling to survive, particularly in these very trying times when household bills are on the increase.

"The situation for many families is worsening on a weekly basis and it’s hugely important that we can continue to provide our service to help even more families and children as possible.”

This campaign ran in addition to Tesco Community Grants, the in-store scheme where customers vote with blue tokens for community projects and groups, which has been helping local people since 2016.

Claire de Silva, head of community at Tesco, said: “We wanted to reward fantastic groups who make such a difference to young people and families in their local communities.

“We’re really proud of this campaign and pleased to be able to support the tireless work of charities such as Sunshine Wishes.”