Body found in Cathcart - family of missing man Charles McCallum made aware

Police have spoken to the family of missing man Charles McCallum after a body was found in Cathcart.

By Jamie Callaghan
Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 3:49 pm

Police have found a body near Snuff Mill Road.

Police Scotland was contacted after a body was discovered in the water near Snuff Mill Road this afternoon (Tuesday).

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.20 pm on Tuesday, 1 March, the body of a man was discovered in the water near Snuff Mill Road, Cathcart. Officers are at the scene and enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances and identity.

“The death is being treated as unexplained at this time. The family of missing man Charles McCallum have been made aware.”

Mr McCallum, from Busby, has not been seen in over a week, with police leading a search to find him.

