Bombardier Jenny Findlay's meritorious service

Jenny Lindsay receives her award from the Lord Provost in Glasgow.

Bombardier Jenny Findlay received a Lord Lieutenant’s Certificate of Meritorious Service for her contribution to defence and society at Glasgow City Chambers.

The annual Lord-Lieutenants’ Awards for Reservists, Cadet Force Adult Volunteers (CFAVs), Cadets and employees of the Reserve Forces and Cadet Organisations are prestigious honours.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Right Honourable Lord Provost of Glasgow, Philip Braat, signed and presented nine Certificate of Meritorious Service.

Among them was 34-year-old Bombardier Jenny who joined the Army Reserve in 2007. Initially assigned to 106 Battalion, Royal Electrical & Mechanical Engineers, she subsequently transferred to 207 (City of Glasgow) Battery, Royal Artillery in 2017.

She said: “It’s really nice for the unit to nominate me and recognise the hard work that has gone on over the years. It’s great to be recognised in this way.

“The thing I like most about being an Army Reservist is the variety – getting out on exercises, visiting different countries, firing the gun up at Edinburgh Castle on Royal Gun Salutes. I’ve had lots of different experiences and no two weekends are the same."

Jenny has worked tirelessly to gain several key artillery related qualifications. Operationally, she volunteered for mobilisation for Operation Herrick in 2018 and deployed with 6 Battalion Royal Electrical & Mechanical Engineers where she worked as a vehicle mechanic and was awarded the Operational Service Medal with Afghanistan clasp.

She has deployed with the Reserves on numerous overseas exercises including Romania, Denmark and Kenya and conducted adventurous training in France and Bavaria where she gained skiing qualifications. She has also attended numerous adventurous training events in the UK, with mountain biking being her preferred sport.

Her day-to-day civilian role sees Jenny working as a mobile engineering manager for an NHS wheelchair service. She also studies millinery at college.

Jenny has represented her Battery and Regiment at numerous sporting events, most recently completing the Cumbernauld 10 kilometre run to raise money for a cancer charity. She was also recently selected to fire the historic One o'clock Gun at Edinburgh Castle in celebration of International Women's Day.

Presenting the award, Lord Provost Philip Braat, an Honorary Captain with the Royal Navy Reserve and former Reservist, said: "My congratulations and grateful thanks go to all the recipients for their commitment and selfless service to our communities.

"I would also like to pay tribute to their families, friends and employers who have lent them their support, and all the military personnel and volunteers who have aided them in their success.”