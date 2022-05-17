Book festival back for its 15th edition

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘Off the Page’ takes place from May 24-28

Back for its 15th edition, ‘Off the Page’ will see a wide range of authors, poets and speakers deliver talks and workshops in council libraries and cultural venues across the Stirling area.

The theme for 2022 is Scotland’s Year of Stories, a celebration of stories inspired by, written, or created in Scotland.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Running from May 24-28, there is a return to in-person events and festival will form part of a special programme of events to mark Stirling’s 20th anniversary of city status.

Stuart Oliver, Stirling Council’s head of Economic Development and Culture, said: “‘Off the Page’ is back with a bang for 2022, and our staff have put together an exciting line-up of Scottish writing talent that will entertain, spark discussion and unleash people’s inner creativity.

“Following the challenges of the pandemic, it’s fantastic that major cultural festivals in Stirling are welcoming audiences back at such an important milestone in the city’s history.”

Guests at ‘Off the Page’ 2022 include award-winning author Claire Askew speaking about her latest book, A Matter of Time, and international best-selling crime writer Craig Robertson discussing his latest novel, The Undiscovered Deaths of Grace McGill.