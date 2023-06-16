For the first time in history, there are more boys in this year’s Forth Gala Day court than girls.

The 2023 court are looking forward to the big day on Saturday.

There are only eight girls in the 22-strong court, with Queen of the Heather elect Georgia Gardiner heading up the girls, ably supported by her herald Louie Samson.

All of the boys and girls in the court are from Forth Primary School, Georgia being a P7 pupil, and they are all looking forward to the big day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lee King, committee secretary, said: “Normally, we have more girls than boys but the tables have turned – it’s nice to see more boys putting their names in the hat.

Queen-elect Georgie Gardiner with herald Louie Samson.

“We've only got eight girls this year, with the remainder of the court being boys. It makes a nice change.

"The court have been busy rehearsing and can’t wait for the big day on Saturday.”

Tonight will see the judging of the decorated houses and the committee will also be busy – making up 700 food bags, sold for £2.50, which always go down well on gala day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lee said: “The local shops have been selling the food bag vouchers for the last five weeks. The committee will be busy on Friday making them all up – they are so popular.”

On Saturday, wee ones assemble for judging of the fancy dress, pageants, bogeys and cycles at 10am.

The procession, led by Forth Community Football Team and Trumbotastic, will then leave the Willie Waddell Sports Centre at 11.15am, making its way down Main Street, along Manse Road, up Carmuir and into the recreational park for the crowning around noon.

This year, Lorna McGinty will crown Georgia and her husband Bobby will serve as chairman. These duties are normally carried out by former Queens and Heralds; however, neither was available this year so the McGintys, who do a lot for the local community, were invited to do so.

Advertisement

Advertisement