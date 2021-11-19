Brown bin collection in Glasgow suspended until December

Brown bins in Glasgow will not be collected until December.

While the bin strikes in the city have come to an end, Glasgow City Council is still recovering from the eight-day industrial action which left bins across the city filling up - and often overflowing - with rubbish.

It has now been announced that brown bins - which are for food and garden waste - will not be collected until December 7.

A statement said: “Please do not present your brown bin until your next collection date after 6 December, 2021.