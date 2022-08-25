Glaswegians have shared their thoughts on what the Buchanan Galleries site should look like, if the demolition of the shopping centre goes ahead.

The first phase of consultation on the masterplan for the Buchanan Galleries development found that Glaswegians want more green spaces, street-level shops and restaurants, better lighting and accessibility.

The second phase of consultation will begin on September 8, with locals and businesses asked to share their views.

This feedback will then be used to shape the masterplan, before owners Landsec put it forward for planning permission in early 2023.

Buchanan Galleries could be demolished if the plans go ahead.

Landsec wants to demolish the shopping centre and replace it with an ‘exciting, new, net zero mixed-use urban district in the heart of Glasgow city centre, blending world-class shopping with places to work, live and play’.

The plans will also support Glasgow’s net zero ambitions, promote health and wellbeing, triple the amount of green space, prioritise walking, cycling and public transport by removing barriers to movement around the city, and introduce ‘flexible buildings’ and more public space for shops, restaurants, office, and residential use.

Landsec says the development would create over 850 constructions jobs each year during the building phase, with more than 9500 permanent jobs being created.

It also estimates that it would add £1bn of Gross Value Added to the local economy each year.

The consultation events including ‘Sharing Design Ideas’ workshops will kick-off from September 8 in the Retail Academy, Top Floor, Buchanan Galleries, running through to September 23, and supported by online consultations.

Full details of the stage two consultation are set out on the Buchanan Galleries website.

Nick Davis, senior development director, Landsec said: “We had a positive response to stage one of our public consultation and would like to reach as many people as possible in September to hear more views and opinions.

“We want local voices to help shape our masterplan for this exciting project to create a more accessible, green, safe and vibrant city centre which works for everyone. We will be launching the next consultation stage on the 8th September outlining in more detail our emerging plans and we encourage as many people as possible to have their say.”

Councillor Susan Aitken, leader of Glasgow City Council, added: “This landmark proposed re-development responds to the needs of our evolving city centre and will enhance Glasgow’s reputation as a leading retail, leisure, employment and cultural destination.

“As Scotland’s first net zero development of this scale, the plans aim to meet the changing expectations of citizens, businesses and visitors, so it is crucial that as many people as possible have an opportunity to share their views.”

Stuart Patrick CBE, chief executive of Glasgow Chamber of Commerce, said: “This development will transform the city centre, completely revitalising the area and support post-covid recovery through stimulating additional jobs and inward investment.