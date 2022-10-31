These iconic Glasgow buildings are at risk.

The Buildings at Risk register was set up in 1990 in response to concerns about the number of listed buildings and historic buildings that were falling into a state of disrepair.

According to the register, there are now 28 buildings in Glasgow that are considered ‘high risk’.

This means that there is no imminent danger of collapse, but that it could sharply deteriorate soon unless work is carried out.

Some of the Glasgow buildings at risk.

There are another five that are considered to be in ‘critical’ danger, meaning it is at risk of demolition, it could collapse and there is little chance of saving it.

What buildings are at ‘critical’?

The Inn on the Green - Greenhead Street, Bridgeton - the site of the former hotel, which closed in 2006, is being developed into apartments.

43 Oswald Street, city centre

143-147 Trongate, Merchant City

Lion Chambers, Hope Street

Springburn Park Winter Gardens - despite being empty since the ‘80s, there are hopes to restore the building and turn it into an events space.

What buildings are at ‘high risk’?

Stobhill Hospital Mortuary, Balornock Road

46-50 Clyde Street, city centre - the old extension to the fish market (now the Briggait) is set to be renovated.

Shettleston Halls, Wellshot Road

Golfhill School Janitor’s House, Dennistoun

Golfhill Public School, Dennistoun - the school site is set to be redeveloped into homes.

75 Tobago Street, Bridgeton

Shiels, Old Renfrew Road

11 Oswald Street, city centre - there are plans to demolish the building and erect a hotel.

Southern Necropolis Funerary Monuments

Gartloch Hospital - the building is listed as ‘restoration in progress’ as it is being turned into apartments.

Canal Bar and Restaurant, Anniesland - set to be demolished and turned into flats.

50 Argyle Street, city centre - the building is up for sale, with planning permission to turn it into apartments.

Our Lady and St Margaret’s RC Primary School

Acre House - there building is set to be converted into three homes are part of wider housing plans for the area.

Tureen Street School, Calton

McCorquodales Printers, city centre

Whiteinch Burgh Hall

Whitevale Street Public Baths and Washhouse

Fairfield Farm, Govan

Kennishead Farmhouse and Steading

Church Street School Swimming Pool and Janitor’s House, Partick - the site is set to be redeveloped.

Caledonia Road United Presbyterian Church

Egyptian Halls, city centre

Possil Railway Station

Govanhill Picture House

170-174 Trongate, Merchant City

Sentinel Works, Polmadie

St Margaret’s Polmadie Church Halls and Manse