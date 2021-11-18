Buildings turn purple in East Dunbartonshire for Pancreatic Cancer awareness

Purple for Pancreatic cancer awareness

Milngavie Town Hall, Mugdock Country Park Courtyard, and Community Hubs in Bearsden, Kirkintilloch and Bishopbriggs, will all be involved as people around the world join forces to ‘Turn it Purple’ and help save lives.

More than 10,000 people and their loved ones face a pancreatic cancer diagnosis every year in the UK.

Joint Council Leader Andrew Polson, said: "Pancreatic cancer typically has very low survival rates and, therefore, raising awareness of this illness, its risks and its symptoms, is absolutely key.

"Pancreatic cancer has the lowest five-year survival rate of any of the 22 common cancers and therefore seeking early treatment is vital.

"We are proud to be taking part in take part in this global event once again this year by shining a purple light on the outside of our most prominent buildings."

Joint Council Leader Vaughan Moody added: "As awareness of the risk factors and early symptoms increases, so does the survival rate, but it is still only around eight per cent, five years after diagnosis.

"We hope that by lighting up our highest profile buildings in this way, we are giving many a way to remember loved ones who have sadly died of the disease, as well as celebrating the lives of those who have survived."