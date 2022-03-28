The Burrell Collection is set to re-open to the public tomorrow (Tuesday), following a major refurbishment.

The Burrell Collection, in Pollok Country Park, closed its doors for an extensive £68 million refurbishment in 2016 and will welcome back visitors on Tuesday.

It will be open between 10am-5pm, Monday to Thursday and Saturday, and 11am-5pm on Friday and Sunday.

What does the collection include?

The collection includes paintings from five centuries, and artworks from five millennia, many of which have not been seen for decades, or have never been on permanent display.

Visitors can enjoy some of the finest Chinese ceramics in Europe, among the best examples of medieval stained glass and tapestries in the world.

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 08: Members of staff and workers at The Burrell Collection begin the finishing touches to the refurbished museum on February 08, 2022 in Glasgow, Scotland. The collection is named after the shipping magnate Sir William Burrell (1861 to 1958) who amassed more than 9,000 objects spanning 6,000 years of history. It includes work by major artists including Rodin, Degas and Cézanne plus important examples of late medieval art, Chinese and Islamic art, ancient civilizations. It reopens in March 2022. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Highlights include:

Chinese pottery and porcelain produced over a 5000-year period, making it one of the most significant collections of Chinese art in Europe.

The rarest piece of the collection is the Wagner Garden carpet which is one of the three earliest surviving Persian garden carpets in the world.

Paintings by renowned French artists including Manet, Rodin, Degas and Cézanne.

The Burrell Collection will offer greater insight than ever before through an inclusive approach to interpretation, including dynamic digital, tactile and hands on displays to give visitors a better understanding of the outstanding works of artistic, historical and cultural significance and the people who made, used or owned them.

Celebration

To celebrate the opening of the Burrell Collection, the museum is hosting free activities next weekend.

Tipi tents will be based outside the museum offering activity that takes inspiration from the collection itself.

There is something for everyone including Mini Manoeuvres providing music, dance and more for little ones.

The learning team will be delivering object handling sessions for a hands on experience.

There will be a number of 'have a go' sessions such as embroidery and embellishment, illustration, watercolour painting and printmaking.

There will even be a visit from the park's beloved Clydesdale horses.

Ant & Dec

The museum also made an appearance on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway last weekend.

Co-host Fleur East, who hosts a segment where viewers must unravel the mystery location and race to get there, went to the park for the popular SofaWatch challenge.