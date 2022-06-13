Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

tap water

Complications arose after an 18 inch water pipe had to be repaired in a move that had originally sparked flooding and disruption to supply.

However that was not the end of the matter after Scottish Water said that the operation was more complex than previously thought, citing health and safety concerns.

On Monday, a Scottish Water spokesman supplied a statement as requested by Cumbernauld News which admitted that there could still be implications for traffic midweek.

He confirmed: “The work period was extended over the weekend to allow us to bring additional equipment and machinery to the site to carry out the necessary repairs.""The repair has now been successfully completed and we have begun our clear-up on site. However, we anticipate that it will be several days before the slip road can be fully reinstated and re-opened. We thank road users for their patience and understanding."

"All water supplies were fully restored over the weekend, and we also undertook additional works to remove any discolouration of water supplies which some people experienced as a result of the interruption to normal supplies. We thank customers for their patience and understanding."

Motorists checking the road situation were plunged into further confusion when Police Lanarkshire Facebook page wrongly identified a road closure as affecting Seafar Roundabout to the Wilderness Brae which would have meant all of Seafar Road was closed. However the area in question was a shorter route between Wilderness Brae and Braehead roundabout.