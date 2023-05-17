Matt Willis appeared on Lorraine on May 17 and opened up about his addiction battle

Busted’s Matt Willis appeared on Lorraine on Wednesday morning ( May 17) to talk about his upcoming BBC documentary ‘Fighting Addiction,’ which details his lengthy battle with drugs and alcohol. During the interview, he revealed to host Lorraine Kelly that he had “bared his soul” to make the documentary.

Matt has struggled with addiction for most of his adult life and delves into his history with substance abuse in the documentary, which airs on Wednesday (17 May). He revealed that the documentary was originally intended to learn about the science behind addiction. However, as filming continued a "more of a powerful and personal story" came to light.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Talking to Lorraine, Matt admitted that he had been to rehab several times, with his fourth and final time being before he married his wife, Emma. He said: "I went to many different ones over the years like really posh ones, ones that were out of the way and I went to a very real place.

Matt Willis appeared on Lorraine on May 17

"I sat in a room and went, 'I need to be here,' and I was very cautious of that because there's a cliché with pop stars and drug abuse."

Matt’s rehab experience plays a key role in his documentary, as he and Emma visited a centre in Glasgow and listened to other people's stories about addiction, which he said was an “amazing experience.”

"That was an amazing experience. Emma's never done anything like that before and she was really nervous," he explained. "But she resonated with everything that everyone said, and that's for the loved ones of people with addiction.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"That's the forgotten tale because everything's always about the addict, and that is important because then you get clean, but then the effect that that has on the people that love them is so massive."

He also told Lorraine that he relapsed just before going on tour with Busted in 2016, which has brought up concerns for him as the band prepares to head on tour later this year. However, he noted that his bandmates want him to be well and healthy, adding “we have a job to do so it's in everyone's interest for me to not be wrecked”.