Plans for artwork on the edge of Byres Road have been approved.

The University of Glasgow has been given permission by Glasgow City Council to display artwork on site hoardings, while work continues on the Western Campus.

It will be located on the plot nearest to Byres Road, south of the Institute of Health and Wellbeing, on the route between the West End street and University Square.

The artwork should be in place for two years and aims to create a ‘welcoming environment’ throughout the campus while it is being developed.

Work on the Western Campus is progressing (pic from 2021).

The development of the campus has been extended beyond the original timescale, in part due to a ‘reassessment of how students will engage with the campus in the long term’.

The Mazumdar-Shaw Advanced Research Centre has now opened and most of the public realm has been completed.