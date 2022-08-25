Over 1000 people have signed a petition calling for a new green space next to the River Clyde.

The petition calls for the land next to South Street, between the Clyde Tunnel and the Clydeside Expressway roundabout in Thornwood to developed into a park for locals.

It also suggest that the park be named after Jimmy Reid, the Scottish trade unionist, University of Glasgow rector and Govan native, who died in 2010.

The petition argues that the land along the river is being sold off for ‘high rises for profit’.

It adds: “We are petitioning that a section of the Clyde at Glasgow Harbour is better developed as community green-space for the residents of Thornwood, Glasgow Harbour, Whiteinch and Scotstoun.

“This green space would compliment the wonderful Glasgow Green and balance our dear green place.”