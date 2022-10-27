Calls for answers over ‘ridiculous’ prices for Glasgow Christmas trees

A councillor wants answers on why the council is set to spend £3,600 on a single community Christmas tree – after a local supplier said they could do it for £150.

Councillor Dan Hutchison has been fighting to get the festive cost down after officials put forward proposals for a local council budget in Govan to spend £12,700 on lit up trees.

The Scottish Green politician is worried about frittering away vital public cash on Christmas trees amid the cost of living crisis.

On Wednesday it was decided the Govan area will get one council funded tree this year in a bid to keep costs down.

One tree in Glasgow could cost £3600.

Councillor Hutchison said: “I’m concerned as the price is ridiculous. I am not a Grinch. I understand people want Christmas trees. But people are starving and folk can’t heat their homes.”

People in the community have passed on a quote for a £150 tree to the councillor as he has been gauging local opinion on the issue.

The Govan politician said: “£150 seems so much better than £3,600. I don’t understand how a tree, some lights and a bit of electricity costs £3,600.”

He added: “We are challenging the (council) department on how they did procurement.”

The issue was raised at a recent Govan Area Partnership meeting when it was proposed as an option that £12,700 could go towards trees from the partnership area budget, which totals about £90,000.

A meeting of partnership members opted today for one tree only at Govan Cross to be paid for by council central funding – with the local area budget remaining untouched. They are in discussion about spending £100 only on a potential switch on.

Councillor Hutchison said he is happy about the decision as “the area budget is the closest mechanism for the community to decide where funding goes and to spend it all on trees instead of the cost of living crisis I think is the wrong way forward.”

A full council meeting on Thursday will see Councillor Hutchison asking for more details from the council and he has put forward the following question: “Could the relevant convener please advise why it costs £3,600 to put up a Christmas tree in our communities?”

