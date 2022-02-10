Cameraman for Sir David Attenborough adds second Glasgow tour date

An award-winning wildlife photographer and cameraman who has worked with Sir David Attenborough, has added a second Glasgow date to his UK tour.

At a major literary event in Glasgow, cameraman Doug Allan will share insights into his extraordinary experiences filming for Sir David Attenborough.

The BAFTA and Emmy award-winning wildlife photographer will be discussing his captivating book Freeze Frame: A Wildlife Cameraman’s Adventures on Ice.

Doug Allan at an Emperor colony.

He’ll be appearing at the popular Bookface Book Swap Brunch being held in Glaschu on Sunday, March 6.

‘Without fear’

Sir David Attenborough said: “Doug Allan seems to be immune to most of the limitations that govern other humans. Furthermore he is totally without fear in a way that comes not from recklessness but from a deep knowledge and experience.”

What has Doug done?

Fife-born Doug spent seven years in Antarctica as a research diver, scientist, and photographer for the British Antarctic Survey, before changing direction to full-time filming in 1983.

Since then, he has become one of the world’s best known and respected cameramen. His photographic awards include eight Emmys and five BAFTAs and he has twice won the underwater category in the Wildlife Photographer of the Year. He has three Honorary Doctorates in recognition of his camerawork, as well as two Polar Medals.

What will he do at the event?

At the latest book swap, Doug will tell the stories behind the unique collection of photographs he assembled for his book.

Doug Allan says: “Freeze Frame came from wanting to showcase the best of the still images I had gathered over thirty-five years working in the poles, but at the same time also weave in my stories from behind the scenes. It’s great to have the chance to talk about my experiences, the book itself, and the route to self-publication.

“I’m very much looking forward to Heather’s event in Glasgow - I’m now doing two events as I understand the first one sold out in under 24 hours and I’m excited to meet everyone!”

In a breath-taking filming career spanning four decades, Doug has worked for Discovery, National Geographic, BBC and many others. His camerawork is in a host of ground-breaking series such as The Blue Planet, Frozen Planet, Ocean Giants, Expedition Iceberg and Forces of Nature.

What is Bookface?

The Bookface Book Swap events are the brainchild of Heather Suttie. Former broadcaster Heather is an avid reader and started the book group on Facebook during the pandemic.

The group has now grown to an astonishing 2000 members worldwide and features a book swap event, plus a monthly get-together. It’s the ultimate in low-cost, sustainable book-reading and often sparks an interest among members in other authors.

Heather Suttie, founder of Bookface, said: “The Bookface Book Swap Brunch is hugely popular, so much in fact we’ve added a second Glasgow date for Doug. Come along with four books to swap at 9.30am, have a cuppa, enjoy his Q&A, then a glass of prosecco and brunch. You’ll also have the chance to buy Doug’s book which he’ll sign for you and then you choose four books from the swap to take home with you. This is an event worth getting up early for on a Sunday!”

How do I get tickets?