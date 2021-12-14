Campaigners to hold Glasgow demonstration calling for better late night transport

Campaigners will be holding a demonstration in George Square this week, calling for better late night transport.

Members of SafeHome, a cross-union campaign led by activists from Unite Hospitality, Better Than Zero and the STUC, will be rallying outside Glasgow City Chambers at 6pm on December 16.

It comes after the group sent a letter to the council on the final day of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, arguing that women and shift workers at late-night premises deserve safe transport at night.

What challenges do workers face?

The statement says: “We have entered the festive period which is for most a time for enjoying Christmas parties with friends and colleagues however the reality for nightlife workers is an extension to licence hours for employers to make more profit.

“This means further harassment, higher difficulty getting home and dealing with the fact that no real safety measures are being put in place to protect staff.”

Among the complaints is the fact that late night shift workers have to spend a portion of their wages on taxi services and that they have to navigate the city centre at unsociable hours.

What do the campaigners want the council to do?

The letter calls on Glasgow City Council to “recognise the difficulty workers face and change the realities of hospitality and late night working in the city”.