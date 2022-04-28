Campsie Festivals Association hosting free three-day Mayfest

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year’s Mayfest will pay tribute to the late Aubrey Gerber, pictured playing at his last Campsiefest

Taking place from May 13-15 at Milton of Campsie Village Hall, it has been made possible due to financial support from the Scottish Government’s Community Remobilisation Fund, the CooP and EDAC.

It starts on May 13 at 10am with a three-mile Campsie Countryside Walk to the restored railway station at noon for free refreshments thanks to The Fells Coffee House, while listening to Campsie Scottish Folk Players.

The art exhibition opens at 5pm on Friday with music provided by Campsie Folk to accompany viewing of 60 paintings by talented local artists.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Then at 8pm the Lydia De Rosa Singers perform a varied programme of quartet, duo and solo performances.

May 14 will kick-off from 10am-12.30pm with storywriting workshops for young and old with author Claire Miller.

There is a limit of 10 participants and it is necessary to book by calling 0754 6670 190.

From 2.30pm, there’s an opportunity for children of all ages up to 18, to perform on stage - introduced by the show organiser, Michael Boyle.

Short performances by instrumental musicians, singers, dancers etc are welcomed as individuals or in groups, with certificates awarded – to book a place call 01360 310996.

The day finishes with a performance from Factor Forte at 7.30pm as this seven-piece cover band offers something for everyone, from the 60s to contemporary.

May 15 starts with prize-winning artist Mark Mulholland running a creative art workshop for children over eight from 10.30am-12.30pm.

Using some novel methods with all materials provided there is the opportunity to create some interesting artwork.

Again numbers are limited to 10 so to book call 01360 311944.

At 2.15pm Aubrey Gerber's Sounds of Jazz will a memorial concert for the band leader who died with Covid a year ago.

The programme will includes his favourite arrangements of Basie and Ellington.

The finale at 7pm is a show by Celtic folk group Whistlebinkies.