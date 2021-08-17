Bob McKenzie

Many of our readers will recognise Bob McKenzie who is a holocaust refugee has lived his life, and raised his family in Scotland. He was a Mechanical and Electrical Site Control Officer before becoming one of the original site staff at the Cumbernauld tax office back in the 1970s.

Bob become a volunteer at CACE after he was widowed in his eighties, wanting to offer support to other older men in need of activities or companionship. Throughout the pandemic Bob continued to carry out his befriending role after mastering digital technology to help conduct Zoom calls to those he loves keeping in touch with.

And now he's been nominated for the award which is run by the Scottish Council for Voluntary Organisations and will be decided by a public vote.

CACE Chief Executive Ann Innes said: “We are incredibly proud and privileged to have Bob as a volunteer with ourselves, and delighted that he has been shortlisted in recognition in all that he does for CACE.”

Bob said: “I’m very grateful to have been nominated but I don’t really understand why. I was very fortunate with the help and support in my life and I am just a boy of 91 years still trying to give back to others.”

To vote for Bob contact scvo.scot/vote - before 5pm on Friday August 27.