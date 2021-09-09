Carole Irvine

Carole Irvine, 61 from Cumbernauld, has been recognised in the ‘You are One of a Kind’ award by Bield Housing and Care after going out of her way to lift spirits during lockdown.

Working for the housing provider for 13 years as a scheme assistant, Carole supports staff and customers at Campsie Gardens in Cumbernauld.

Scheme Assistant, Carole said: “During the pandemic I became a bit of a messenger, delivering packages to customers who were shielding.

" I knew I was probably the only friendly face some individuals were seeing on a daily basis so I went out of my way to make them smile and have a chat in keeping with the guidance.

“I’m delighted to be receiving this award and really did not expect it.

" I love interacting with customers and making them laugh it is just in my nature so it’s nice to hear people appreciate it!”.

“Everywhere I go, I sing - not very well - but I enjoy it.

"I play music in the lounge and will ask the customers what they want to listen to. Frank Ilfield will often play at lunch time.”

Margaret McCallum, Development Manager at Bield’s Campsie Gardens, said: “ “Throughout the pandemic, Carole was caring and compassionate when others were feeling anxious