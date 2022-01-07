Caring Lenzie schoolgirl named ITV breakfast show's Loneliness Hero

TV fitness guru Joe Wicks congratulates Heather Bryson, pictured with mum Deborah on winning Good Morning Britain's 1 Million Minutes Loneliness Hero Award

Heather (9) a pupil at Lenzie Meadow Primary, has been named Good Morning Britain’s “1 Million Minutes Young Loneliness Hero.”

The youngster has been giving fitness guru Joe Wicks a run for his money, streaming her chair-based exercise classes to almost 200 care homes as far away as Australia.

In a special video link to Heather and mum Deborah on the television show on Friday, Joe presented the Lenzie Meadow Primary School youngster with her award.

He said: “Heather Bryson, it’s Joe Wicks the body coach here. I am so proud and excited to give you the Good Morning Britain One Million Minutes Young Loneliness Hero Award.

“I wish I could be there in person to give it to you. I have seen the work you have been doing, it’s incredible. I am blown away by your energy, your love, your passion for helping other people all around the world get active, lift their mood and what you have done for care homes around the world is truly inspiring.

"So well done!”

An excited Heather said: “Thank you! It feels so good.”

The Herald revealed back in May last year how Heather had released a nine-minute-long chair exercise video, specifically developed by physiotherapists, for people living with dementia.

The youngster’s first video collected more than 1,000 views within an hour of being uploaded.

She told the Herald: “My granny was in a care home and I liked to do chair exercises there and I liked singing to everyone.”

Heather’s video has reached care homes all over the world including Australia, New Zealand, Canada and Singapore.

Proud mum Deborah said:”A care home in Singapore couldn’t get the residents to do any exercises but when they saw Heather’s video they joined in."