Carluke fundraiser is a big success for the Beatson

The winning Carluke team fielded by Garry McLellan (front, second right).

But last Monday that’s what Garry McLellan did, along with co-organiser David Goodwin, to help raise awareness of Saturday’s charity football match and fun day at John Cumming Stadium.

Their effort certainly paid off with more than 300 people packing into the stadium from noon to 3.30pm. And the trophy presentation and evening auction at Carluke Bowling Club was also a sell-out, with 100 tickets sold.

While the coins are still being counted, Garry believes their fifth charity day has been the most successful yet. Between the walk, fun day and evening auction, they hope to have raised £2000 for Beatson Cancer Charity.

Post match catch up for (l-r) David Goodwin, Harry Young and Garry McLellan.

Garry and David are now taking a well-earned rest but aim to meet up in the next couple of weeks to start planning for next year.

Garry said: “It’s the first time we’ve held the event in Carluke but it really seemed to go down well.

“It wouldn’t have been such a success had we not had support – from our friends who pulled on their football boots for Carluke to the Lanark AFC lads who took us on and the crowds who came along to cheer us on.

“It was a huge community effort and we had a lot of support, with local businesses donating prizes, the stadium allowing us to host the event and Carluke Bowling Club hosting the evening trophy presentation, auction and raffle.

Fundraisers were busy bees on Saturday! (Pics: by Garry's friend Jim)

“We reckon it’s been the most successful yet – raising around £2000 for the Beatson Cancer Charity.

“We’re having a wee breather the now but, in the next couple of weeks, we’ll start planning next year’s event when we hope to raise funds for a charity closer to home, here in Clydesdale.”

Maisie McCormick, the Beatson's community fundraising manager, attended both the match and evening auction, to explain how the funds raised would be used.

Garry added: “We’d like to thank everyone who helped make the day such a success. We’re tired and sore but it was definitely worth the effort.”

Players get a well-earned thumbs up from this wee ball boy!

It was definitely party time for these youngsters!

An Instagram moment for these two young supporters.