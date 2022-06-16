Carluke Gala Day crowning ceremony pictures

For Alea Fowler, that dream came true on Saturday when Mairi McMinn crowned her Carluke Gala Queen 2022.

It was the cherry on top of the icing for the P7 pupil at Crawforddyke Primary School, who also celebrated her 11th birthday on Monday.

She fulfilled her regal duties with great aplomb as her proud parents Leanne and Kevin, wee brother Jack (7) and grandparents all watched the ceremony unfolding in Market Square.

Leanne joked: “Her grandparents were all saying she looked like a princess – Alea was quick to point out that she was, in fact, Queen!”

Decked out in the Disney Encanto theme, the Fowlers home provided the perfect backdrop for the queen elect to be piped into her car for the procession – something she and her parents very much enjoyed.

Leanne said: “All of the neighbours came out to see her away; it was lovely – a really special moment.”

With an incredible turnout in the town, Alea loved waving to everyone on the procession route before heading to Market Square for the crowning and prize-giving ceremony.

Leanne said: “It was incredible to see the crowning; we’ll remember the day forever. Alea had a brilliant day – a ball! She was so calm and just took everything in her stride. She loved every minute.”

After the crowning, the family attended a reception in St Athanasius Hall before they met up with friends enjoying the gala day entertainment. And in the evening, Alea remained the belle of the ball when a party for family and friends was hosted in her honour in the town’s Masonic Hall.

It was the perfect ending to a fairytale day for the Fowler family – a week which they will never forget. For Alea, it’s a time in her life that she will cherish forever.

She said: “I will never forget representing my school as Carluke’s Gala Queen.

“My favourite parts of the day were the crowning ceremony and the party at night with all my family and friends.”

Photographer Alan Murray was on hand to capture every special moment for the Gazette.

This picture article features the highlights from the crowning ceremony so that people, near and far, can enjoy the occasion.

We hope you enjoy it.

Mrs Mairi McMinn looked a vision in a purple dress and fascinator, ready to crown queen-elect Alea Fowler.

Alea Fowler's proud parents Leanne and Kevin, and wee brother Jack (7), wait anxiously for her arrival in Market Square.

It was a big day for all the girls who were members of the court on Saturday.

All eyes were on the court members as they made their way to the stage in Market Square.