And photographer Alan Murray was on hand to capture all of the action for the Gazette.

Were you a face in the crowd or did he capture you on the procession route?

Find out in this first batch of procession pictures from the big day...

1. Carluke Gala procession 2 No doubt a few people felt like this in Carluke on the Sunday morning! Photo: Alan Murray Photo Sales

2. Carluke Gala procession 3 Little Monkeys Baby and Toddler Group won the Hugh Miller Shield for their Rio De Carluke Carnival theme. Photo: Alan Murray Photo Sales

3. Carluke Gala procession 4 Law Primary School's little miners take a well-earned rest. Photo: Alan Murray Photo Sales

4. Carluke Gala procession 5 It's a long day for everyone and sometimes wee ones need a rest in safe arms. Photo: Alan Murray Photo Sales