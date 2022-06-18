The town was a sea of people and characters for the Gala Day's return after the pandemic lockdowns.

Carluke Gala procession pictures (2)

Photographer Alan Murray was snap happy on Carluke Gala Day, with so many characters to capture.

By Julie Currie
If you didn’t spot yourself in his first batch of pictures, perhaps you’ll be included in this one!

It’s a fab way for those who took part in the event to spot themselves in the crowd.

And for those far from home who missed out, it gives them a chance to see just how much people in the town pulled out all the stops.

We hope you all enjoy the picture procession...

1. Carluke Gala procession 38

St Ath's pupils celebrated our Emergency Service Heroes.

Photo: Alan Murray

2. Carluke Gala procession 39

Our own wee heroes did the town proud.

Photo: Alan Murray

3. Carluke Gala procession 40

The St Ath's pupils wanted to thank all the heroes who helped during the pandemic.

Photo: Alan Murray

4. Carluke Gala procession 41

The best view in the house - from dad's shoulders!

Photo: Alan Murray

