Carstairs roadworks will be “worth it”

The improvements in Carstairs will be completed by March 18

The A70 Lanark Road will close for 12 days on Monday (March 7) to allow infrastructure works to improve local provision for cyclists and pedestrians by constructing measures to encourage slower vehicle speeds through the village.

The works will cover the A70 from the Columbie Junction, where it meets the A721 to the north of the village, to the southern end of Carstairs (just past Newhouse Court).

They are scheduled to be completed by 6pm on Friday, March 18.

The project, costing around £98,000, will see construction of carriageway build outs narrowing the road, and creating pedestrian crossing points with traffic islands to maintain the separation between the cycle path and vehicle lane.

There will also be new lining and signing, creation of a shared space on School Road, and construction of a footway extension from Columbie Junction.

No motor vehicles (except those engaged in the work and emergency service vehicles) will be able to park or drive on the road during this time.

A signed diversion route will be in place via the A721, A706, and A70