Cat adoption: all cats available to adopt from Cats Protection Glasgow

These cute kitties need a new home.

By Jamie Callaghan
4 hours ago

There are currently has seven cats that are available for adoption and need a new home.

To find out more about how to adopt, visit the Cats Protection website.

See the full list of cats below.

Klawz
Torah and Alice.
Optimus.
Mrs Wolowitz.
Mist.
Smudge.
