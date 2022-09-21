Cats Protection Glasgow: 13 cute cats - including shy Roxy - who need a new home

Register
All these cats need a new home.

Shy Roxy and active Jackson are among the 13 cats at Cats Protection Glasgow Adoption Centre who need a new home.

By Jamie Callaghan
Wednesday, 21st September 2022, 10:48 am

The UK’s largest feline welfare charity has a Glasgow adoption centre just to the north east of the city, although all viewings are done online to avoid the cats getting stressed.

You can find out more about adoption HERE.

Take a look below at the cats currently waiting for new owners.

1. Yoghurt

1 year old, male. Playful and friendly dude that is great to be around and loves a big fuss.

Photo: Cats Protection

2. Rocky

9-year-old, male. Independent cheeky chap that would like all the attention to himself and loves to explore.

Photo: Cats Protection

3. Rosie

9 year old, female. Sweet natured girl who loves sitting on your lap.

Photo: Cats Protection

4. Hella

1-2 years old, female. Delicate and sensitive angel that loves attention once she gets to know you.

Photo: Cats Protection

